Wear Your Heart On Your Tee

Alex Broadway/Wenn; Beretta/Sims/Startraks Photo
Joyann King
Jul 08, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

Calling all label snobs—wearing your favorite designer logo is back en vogue thanks to the gorgeous and always-chic Claudia Schiffer. The supermodel showed her love for French fashion in a striped logo T-shirt from Chanel recently, and then again today in a YSL-emblazoned tee. She kept her label-heavy look tasteful by styling the logos with classics like a navy blazer, skinny jeans and over-size sunglasses. So go ahead and show your love for your favorite designer proudly, but be sure to spread the love, just like Claudia.

YSL Logo T-shirt, $285; visit ysl.com.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!