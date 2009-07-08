Wear Your Heart On Your Tee

Calling all label snobs—wearing your favorite designer logo is back en vogue thanks to the gorgeous and always-chic Claudia Schiffer. The supermodel showed her love for French fashion in a striped logo T-shirt from Chanel recently, and then again today in a YSL-emblazoned tee. She kept her label-heavy look tasteful by styling the logos with classics like a navy blazer, skinny jeans and over-size sunglasses. So go ahead and show your love for your favorite designer proudly, but be sure to spread the love, just like Claudia.

YSL Logo T-shirt, $285; visit ysl.com.

