Wear Now: Coco Before Chanel Stripes

She made the Little Black Dress and clusters of pearls wardrobe classics, but Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel also knew the value of a perfect T-shirt. Looking oh-so-French in the film Coco Before Chanel, Audrey Tautou, who plays the fashion icon before her career launched, wears a simple navy and white striped boatneck t-shirt. Take a cue from Coco and put this classic style on heavy rotation this summer. Wear it with a red sailor skirt for a chic, French look—Coco would approve! The film doesn't hit theaters till September 25th, but you can watch the trailer here. Prepare to be inspired.

• Elizabeth and James top, $195; visit shopbop.com.• McQ skirt, $120; visit lagarconne.com.

