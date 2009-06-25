Wear This Good-Cause Cover-Up to the Office and the Beach

A summer Friday is the perfect time to wear a comfy polo and now yours can say more than just TGIF! The CFDA, Net-a-porter.com and the Susan G. Komen for the Cure foundation are campaigning for women to wear these limited-edition polos (left) on Fridays this summer to benefit Fashion Targets Breast Cancer. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Susan G. Komen for the Cure and other FTBC-supported organizations. Take the look from the office directly to the beach by pairing the shirt with a contrast-colored bikini for a cute, supermodel-approved cover-up.

Polo, Ralph Lauren, $55; at net-a-porter.com.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter