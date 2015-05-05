Wear Glasses? 6 Smart Makeup Tricks You Need to Know

If the glasses-clad models at fall shows like Anna Sui, Gucci, and Max Mara (above) were any indication, gone are the days of hiding behind your frames. Instead, it's all about using your glasses to stand out—and adjusting your makeup to follow suit.

"When you wear glasses, you really have to wear makeup to make the eyes appear from behind the lenses," says Uzo, international makeup stylist for Nars. "My rule of thumb is that the bolder the frames, the bolder the eye makeup."

That said, there are a handful of makeup hacks that work magic no matter whether you favor frameless or thick-rimmed. Here, Uzo—the owner of a particularly stylish set of square frames herself—shares her top tips for fellow glasses-wearers.

Slide-Proof Your Skin

If you’ve ever worn glasses on a humid day, we don’t need to tell you that the situation can get rather slippery. That’s why Uzo advises using an oil-free foundation then setting with powder, focusing on the bridge of your nose and T-zone. “This will also help prevent your glasses from sliding up and down,” she says.

Minimize Under-Eye Shadows

"It's important to conceal any dark circles underneath the eye, as glasses often cast a shadow that amplifies discoloration," says Uzo, who suggests using a corrector like Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ($29; sephora.com) on your lids as well as your under-eye area to combat shadows around the eye itself.

Be Wary of Lengthening Mascara

If you wear glasses, “lengthening mascara isn't always the best route," says Uzo. “If your lashes are too long, they’ll hit your lenses.” A volumizing formula—we like L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara ($6; target.com)—will give your lashes fullness without smudging your specs.

Adjust Your Eyeliner According to Your Frames

"The size of the frames can help dictate whether you can do something like a cat eye or if you should stick to a more subdued look,” says Uzo. “What’s the use of doing a cat eye if your small frames cut it off?” For those who wear smaller styles, Uzo suggests smudging neutral shadow along both the top and bottom lash-lines in order to open up the eye area.

Stick to Matte Shadows

"Sometimes the finish of shimmery eyeshadows conflicts with the reflective surface of glasses,” says Uzo. "Matte shadow keeps it a little bit more natural and refined.” Swipe a neutral hue a few shades darker than your skin tone in the crease of your eye for instant definition.

Go Bold with Your Brows

“If you’re wearing glasses, be sure to define your eyebrows so they don’t get lost on your face,” she says. She suggests filling in brows with a pencil and grooming with a spooly brush to push hairs up and out.

