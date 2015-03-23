We Discovered Jessica Biel's Glowing Skin Secret (Besides Her Pregnancy!)

Glowing skin is said to be one of the best perks of pregnancy—but that doesn’t mean Jessica Biel is skimping on the moisturizer. The 33-year-old, who’s expecting her first child with Justin Timberlake any day now, is more radiant than ever thanks in part to one product in particular: G.M. Collin’s Aquamucine Cream.

RELATED: Jessica Biel and Her Baby Bump Hit the L.A. Streets in StyleBiel has actually been slathering on the formula long before her husband’s adorable baby announcement in January, according to the company. Bun in the oven or not, the product offers deep hydration by balancing the skin's moisture levels and trapping it in for a healthier complexion. It also carries an SPF of 15 to defend against sun damage as well as tiny hyaluronic spheres that absorb water to fill in wrinkles (this would probably explain why the star hasn't aged a day since 7th Heaven).

Pick up the product now for $54 at skin1.com or check out gmcollin.com for spa locations.RELATED: This Might Be Why Your Skin Still Feels Dry