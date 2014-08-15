We Can't Stop Looking at Kerry Washington's Colorful Prints and Pumps

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Rita Kokshanian
Aug 15, 2014 @ 3:31 pm

Scandal actress and new mommy Kerry Washington looked gorgeous at last night's Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Dinner Banquet, where she wore a strapless floral Mary Katrantzou tea-length gown smartly paired with bright blue cap-toe Saint Laurent pumps. So as not to detract form the frock's pattern, Washington wore her hair pulled back in a simple ponytail.

Kristen Bell (below, with Washington), Sofía Vergara, Channing Tatum, and Elle Fanning were also on hand at the Beverly Hills dinner where they accepted almost $2 million in donations on behalf of multiple charities. Washington accepted a donation for Global Girl Media, an organization that empowers young women through media and journalism training. Bell, who glowed in a blue and black Andrew Gn gown, sang "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from the movie Frozen at the dinner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Love Washington's style as much as we do? See her best looks ever in our gallery!

