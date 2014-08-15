We Can't Stop Looking at Kerry Washington's Colorful Prints and Pumps

Scandal actress and new mommy Kerry Washington looked gorgeous at last night's Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Dinner Banquet, where she wore a strapless floral Mary Katrantzou tea-length gown smartly paired with bright blue cap-toe Saint Laurent pumps. So as not to detract form the frock's pattern, Washington wore her hair pulled back in a simple ponytail.

Kristen Bell (below, with Washington), Sofía Vergara, Channing Tatum, and Elle Fanning were also on hand at the Beverly Hills dinner where they accepted almost $2 million in donations on behalf of multiple charities. Washington accepted a donation for Global Girl Media, an organization that empowers young women through media and journalism training. Bell, who glowed in a blue and black Andrew Gn gown, sang "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from the movie Frozen at the dinner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

