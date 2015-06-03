We Asked Celebs: When It Comes to an Entourage, How Deep Do You Roll?

Entourage hits theaters today—and we can't wait to see our favorite boys' club back in action. To celebrate the movie's release, we asked celebs: How deep do you roll?

Karlie Kloss

Andrew H. Walker/FilmMagic

"It really depends on where I’m going, but I’m happy to fly solo and make friends when I get somewhere."

Olivia Munn

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Just my boyfriend, then we meet up with friends. We're like Gremlins: a little bit of water and champagne and we multiply."

Candice Swanepoel

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

"It’s usually just my hair, my makeup, and my agent. I keep it small because I’m not good at causing a ruckus."

Hilary Duff

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"For a big event, a makeup artist, a hairstylist, and a nanny, because I have a child that runs around."

Rachel Zoe

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"I always have my two children, my husband, my assistant, and my nanny. It’s the working-mom thing."

Bella Thorne

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"Big! It's a group of best friends, and then their boyfriends. And my brother is in there, too."

Kerry Washington

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"Family and friends—that’s how I roll…"

Hailee Steinfeld

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"Mama Steinfeld is all I need. I don't really have an entourage, but maybe I should get one."Emmy Rossum

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

"It's usually just me and a plus one—that's enough."

