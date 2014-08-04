From Wayfaring Stars to Kendall Jenner's "Love Child": See the Weekend's Best Instagrams

Aug 04, 2014

Hollywood stars gave us a glimpse of their jet-setting lifestyles this weekend! Beyoncé transformed an airport runway into a catwalk with her on-point separates and Heidi Klum introduced us to a surprising (and furry) partner for her plane ride. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner shared a photo of her "love child"—what looks to be a French bulldog puppy and Hugh Jackman and Mark Ruffalo played tourist in France. Check out our 10 favorite celebrity Instagrams from the weekend below!

1. Beyoncé looked downright fabulous in her perfectly fitted crop top and skirt (plus, is that a body chain we see?) in front of plane.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

2. Kendall Jenner posed with sweetest looking pup and captioned the shot, "Love child."

love child

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

3. Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend cooked up a meal together. "We're making chicken and waffles this fine sunday—and bacon and low and slow oniony eggs (pretending to be roscoe's)," she captioned.

4. Taylor Swift dedicated a ’gram to her buddy, model Karlie Kloss. "Happy 22nd birthday to @karliekloss, who is made out of 100% sunshine."

Happy 22nd birthday to @karliekloss, who is made out of 100% sunshine.

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

5. Hugh Jackman shared a snap of himself in France. "The Museum of Chocolate," he wrote. "Sensing a theme from all my food posts! It had to be done!"

The Museum of Chocolate. Sensing a theme from all my food posts! It had to be done!

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

6. Cara Delevingne and Georgia May Jagger brought their A-games in a funny face contest among British modeling elite. Jagger wrote, "Coming at you," while Delevigne regrammed the photo with the caption, "We are coming to get you!! Mwhahahaha."

#regram @georgiamayjagger we are coming to get you!! Mwhahahaha @sukiwaterhouse

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

7. ... and British model Suki Waterhouse retaliated with this: "Come to me little ones @georgiamayjagger @caradelevingne"

Come to me little ones @georgiamayjagger @caradelevingne

A photo posted by sukiwaterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on

8. An adorable cat kept jet-setter Heidi Klum company on her airplane ride.

kitty 😺

A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

9. "Family 'love lock' on Pont Des Artists Paris, France," is how Mark Ruffalo described this photo of the symbols of love.

Family "love lock" on Pont Des Artists Paris, France.

A photo posted by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

10. Mommy Reese Witherspoon shared a snap from the open road. "Going to pick up my son from camp! So excited! #summercamp."

Going to pick up my son from camp! So excited! #summercamp

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

