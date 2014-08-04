From Wayfaring Stars to Kendall Jenner's "Love Child": See the Weekend's Best Instagrams

Hollywood stars gave us a glimpse of their jet-setting lifestyles this weekend! Beyoncé transformed an airport runway into a catwalk with her on-point separates and Heidi Klum introduced us to a surprising (and furry) partner for her plane ride. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner shared a photo of her "love child"—what looks to be a French bulldog puppy and Hugh Jackman and Mark Ruffalo played tourist in France. Check out our 10 favorite celebrity Instagrams from the weekend below!

1. Beyoncé looked downright fabulous in her perfectly fitted crop top and skirt (plus, is that a body chain we see?) in front of plane.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 3, 2014 at 12:02pm PDT

2. Kendall Jenner posed with sweetest looking pup and captioned the shot, "Love child."

love child A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Aug 3, 2014 at 11:52am PDT

3. Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend cooked up a meal together. "We're making chicken and waffles this fine sunday—and bacon and low and slow oniony eggs (pretending to be roscoe's)," she captioned.

We're making chicken and waffles this fine sunday -- and bacon and low and slow oniony eggs (pretending to be roscoe's) A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on Aug 3, 2014 at 11:56am PDT

4. Taylor Swift dedicated a ’gram to her buddy, model Karlie Kloss. "Happy 22nd birthday to @karliekloss, who is made out of 100% sunshine."

Happy 22nd birthday to @karliekloss, who is made out of 100% sunshine. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 3, 2014 at 8:17am PDT

5. Hugh Jackman shared a snap of himself in France. "The Museum of Chocolate," he wrote. "Sensing a theme from all my food posts! It had to be done!"

The Museum of Chocolate. Sensing a theme from all my food posts! It had to be done! A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Aug 3, 2014 at 1:03pm PDT

6. Cara Delevingne and Georgia May Jagger brought their A-games in a funny face contest among British modeling elite. Jagger wrote, "Coming at you," while Delevigne regrammed the photo with the caption, "We are coming to get you!! Mwhahahaha."

#regram @georgiamayjagger we are coming to get you!! Mwhahahaha @sukiwaterhouse A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 3, 2014 at 10:34am PDT

7. ... and British model Suki Waterhouse retaliated with this: "Come to me little ones @georgiamayjagger @caradelevingne"

Come to me little ones @georgiamayjagger @caradelevingne A photo posted by sukiwaterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Aug 3, 2014 at 10:40am PDT

8. An adorable cat kept jet-setter Heidi Klum company on her airplane ride.

kitty 😺 A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 3, 2014 at 6:29pm PDT

9. "Family 'love lock' on Pont Des Artists Paris, France," is how Mark Ruffalo described this photo of the symbols of love.

Family "love lock" on Pont Des Artists Paris, France. A photo posted by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Aug 4, 2014 at 3:15am PDT

10. Mommy Reese Witherspoon shared a snap from the open road. "Going to pick up my son from camp! So excited! #summercamp."

Going to pick up my son from camp! So excited! #summercamp A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 3, 2014 at 7:32am PDT

