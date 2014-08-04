From Wayfaring Stars to Kendall Jenner's "Love Child": See the Weekend's Best Instagrams

Hollywood stars gave us a glimpse of their jet-setting lifestyles this weekend! Beyoncé transformed an airport runway into a catwalk with her on-point separates and Heidi Klum introduced us to a surprising (and furry) partner for her plane ride. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner shared a photo of her "love child"—what looks to be a French bulldog puppy and Hugh Jackman and Mark Ruffalo played tourist in France. Check out our 10 favorite celebrity Instagrams from the weekend below!
1. Beyoncé looked downright fabulous in her perfectly fitted crop top and skirt (plus, is that a body chain we see?) in front of plane.
2. Kendall Jenner posed with sweetest looking pup and captioned the shot, "Love child."
3. Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend cooked up a meal together. "We're making chicken and waffles this fine sunday—and bacon and low and slow oniony eggs (pretending to be roscoe's)," she captioned.
4. Taylor Swift dedicated a ’gram to her buddy, model Karlie Kloss. "Happy 22nd birthday to @karliekloss, who is made out of 100% sunshine."
5. Hugh Jackman shared a snap of himself in France. "The Museum of Chocolate," he wrote. "Sensing a theme from all my food posts! It had to be done!"
6. Cara Delevingne and Georgia May Jagger brought their A-games in a funny face contest among British modeling elite. Jagger wrote, "Coming at you," while Delevigne regrammed the photo with the caption, "We are coming to get you!! Mwhahahaha."
7. ... and British model Suki Waterhouse retaliated with this: "Come to me little ones @georgiamayjagger @caradelevingne"
8. An adorable cat kept jet-setter Heidi Klum company on her airplane ride.
9. "Family 'love lock' on Pont Des Artists Paris, France," is how Mark Ruffalo described this photo of the symbols of love.
10. Mommy Reese Witherspoon shared a snap from the open road. "Going to pick up my son from camp! So excited! #summercamp."