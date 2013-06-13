Way to Go Out Like a Superstar, Kate Middleton! Royal Wears Dalmation Coat for Final Appearance

This morning, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge made her final public appearance before she becomes a mother, and she went for a big look for her big day. Dressed in a Dalmatian-print coat from British-retailer Hobbs and a fascinator by Sylvia Fletcher at Lock & Co., she headed to the harbor in Southampton to christen the newest addition to the Princess Cruise’s fleet, the Royal Princess cruise ship. For moms-to-be who want the look, no luck: The Kate Effect struck immediately for this topper—it has already sold out.

Click to see more of Kate's best looks.

MORE:• Kate’s Custom Jenny Packham Dress• We Dressed Kate Middleton!• Shop Like Kate Middleton: 5 Blue Dresses