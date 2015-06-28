These Waterproof Speakers Are Perfect For Your Weekend Pool Party

Getting up off our pool float to blast the speakers when "Bad Blood" comes up on Pandora? We're so #overit. This weekend, we'll be taking a dip with Altec Lansing's latest bluetooth speaker, the Boom Jacket ($200). Much to our satisfaction, the Boom Jacket, available in nine hot hues, is completely waterproof, sandproof, and shockproof.

Made to float on the water's surface (and safe to submerge up to three feet), this wireless speaker is compatible with devices within a 50-foot range, including Apple, Android, and Blackberry smartphones, plus tablets and laptops. The Boom Jacket accepts voice commands via a built-in microphone, and even lets you answer mobile calls on speaker. Plus, the battery life is a whopping 40 hours, so it will last the duration of your weekend beach getaway without needing a recharge. Go ahead—pour yourself a pina colada and crank up the volume.

