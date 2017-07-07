Watermelon Dresses Are the Hottest (and Most Delicious) Trend of the Summer

Bored with the trappings of #SelfieSunday? Looking to cool off, get creative, and snack on the trendiest fruit around? The latest viral photo craze is about to raise your Insta’ game to new heights. Enter: Watermelon dresses.

The name says it all, really. Watermelon dresses are created by the sly nibbling and spatial reasoning of your photographer. Grab a slice of the sweet seasonal treat, strike a pose, and have your Instagram boyfriend adjust the shape of the wedge until it lines up with your outfit. And voilà: Adorable, summery you will be transformed into a watermelon-wearing goddess who is sure to rake in those social media likes.

Still unclear on the concept? Allow these watermelon dress experts to pave the way:

They are, of course, gender neutral:

can't believe i saw an actual RompHim™ yesterday #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/i8JUktLysU — madi prieto (@madi_prieto) July 5, 2017

It's fun for all ages:



10/10 would purchase:



Er zijn absoluut watermeloenen gewond geraakt bij het maken van deze foto. #WatermelonDress 🍉 Uurtje voor nodig gehad hahaha. 😂 A post shared by Stephan Bouwman (@stephanmetph) on Jul 7, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

The best part, of course, is snacking on your sartorial creation. Edible art? Count us wayyyy in.