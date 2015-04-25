The Water Diviner Hits Theaters Today! Find Out Why Isabel Lucas is Perfect for Her Role in the Film

In the new wartime flick, The Water Diviner, Russell Crowe plays a farmer searching for his sons after a battle, but you may be surprised to know that in real life, it’s Crowe’s co-star, Isabel Lucas, who's really the one with a green thumb. We interviewed and photographed the Australian actress back in September, and she told InStyle about taking up her new horticultural hobby. “I love gardening,” Lucas revealed. “And I appreciate being in nature—it’s really important to me.”

Lucas’s passion for the outdoors runs in the family: her father was a commercial pilot when she was growing up, but he cultivated a huge home garden in his free time. “He had this inner farmer within him,” Lucas said. Now, she's following in his footsteps by tending to plants in her Los Angeles backyard. “I’m starting to grow vegetables, but I have rosemary and other herbs already,” she said.

In honor of her latest role as a boarding house resident in The Water Diviner, which hits select theaters today, we’re republishing our favorite images of Lucas from her InStyle shoot. Scroll down to check out the photos.

Horst Diekgerdes

Horst Diekgerdes

Horst Diekgerdes

Horst Diekgerdes

Horst Diekgerdes

Horst Diekgerdes

Horst Diekgerdes

—With reporting by Lauren Bans

