Watch Vin Diesel Breakdance in this Glorious Throwback Video from the '80s

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
Rita Kokshanian
May 19, 2015 @ 1:45 pm

Channing Tatum has nothing on Vin Diesel. The Fast and Furious star hasn’t been shy in the past about discussing his former job as a break dancer, and now we’re getting a look at Diesel in action. Thanks to a Reddit user, a video from the '80s of the actor has surfaced, giving us a firsthand look at Diesel's unparalleled moves.

The 62-second clip shows a young Diesel doing choreographed breakdancing with a partner in front of a wall of graffiti. In it, he's lanky, sporting a full head of hair, and wearing a matching sweatsuit—in other words, completely different from the Vin we've come to know and love today. Talk about a Tuesday pick-me-up! Check out the full video below. 

PHOTOS: Vin Diesel's Best Bro Tank Moments

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!