Watch Vin Diesel Breakdance in this Glorious Throwback Video from the '80s

Channing Tatum has nothing on Vin Diesel. The Fast and Furious star hasn’t been shy in the past about discussing his former job as a break dancer, and now we’re getting a look at Diesel in action. Thanks to a Reddit user, a video from the '80s of the actor has surfaced, giving us a firsthand look at Diesel's unparalleled moves.

The 62-second clip shows a young Diesel doing choreographed breakdancing with a partner in front of a wall of graffiti. In it, he's lanky, sporting a full head of hair, and wearing a matching sweatsuit—in other words, completely different from the Vin we've come to know and love today. Talk about a Tuesday pick-me-up! Check out the full video below.

PHOTOS: Vin Diesel's Best Bro Tank Moments