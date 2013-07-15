Man of Style Jason Sudeikis Talks Skinny Jeans, SNL Fashion, and the Sexiest Thing a Woman Can Wear

Jason Sudeikis stars in our “Man of Style” feature in the new August InStyle issue starring his fiance Olivia Wilde on the cover (great coincidence, eh?). After photographer Dusan Reljin snapped away at the SNL funnyman for the five-page spread (which included an splash-in-the-face action shot), he sat down with InStyle.com to dish out style advice in this behind-the-scenes video, from SNL fashion to getting a man into skinny jeans to the sexiest thing a woman can wear. "If the picture's good, it doesn't matter what the frame is," he says of women's style. "I'm very fortunate to have, for my taste and for many others, a great picture. So it doesn't really matter what she wears. On the rare occasion, nothing at all works just as well!" Watch the video above for more with the We're the Millers actor and then read our entire exclusive interview by picking up the new InStyle, available now on newsstands and tablet download.
Plus, see Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’s cutest couple moments.
MORE: • Olivia Wilde is InStyle’s August Cover Girl! • Try on Olivia’s Cover Hairstyle • Olivia’s Most Memorable Red Carpet Moment • Olivia Likes “Just Being Engaged” Right Now