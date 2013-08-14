Watch the Video: Go Behind-the-Scenes at Drew Barrymore's Cover Shoot!

If Drew Barrymore's range as an actress wasn't evident enough, the various looks she showcased in our epic September issue serve as further proof. During the photo shoot, the star demonstrated her versatility by working wardrobe and makeup that veered from casual to catwalk-inspired, and we caught up with the star in an exclusive behind-the-scenes video to see what she really thought of each one. "I thought it was incredibly regal, and to me it was kind of fantasy, but done the right way," said Barrymore. "Sometimes when I see things that are too ritzy, I think, 'Oh, that's not me, I don't live like that,' but sometimes I see things and I'm like 'Oh, that's so beautiful and aspirational,' and I get lost in the glamour of it, so I think that it straddled that line, and that makes me really happy." The feeling is mutual! Watch the video above to get the full scoop on her favorite dress, the song she had on repeat, and more, then pick up the new InStyle, on newsstands and available for download to your tablet starting Friday, August 16.

Plus, take a look at how our September issue came together!