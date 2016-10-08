Watch Under The Shadow Star Narges Rashidi Rate Classic Horror Flicks

It's October, which means that if you're anything like us, you're trading outdoor activities for a cozy seat in the movie theater once nighttime hits. If you're craving an indie thriller, allow us to suggest Under the Shadow, a drama set in post-revolution 1980s Tehran. In the film, Narges Rashidi plays a young mother struggling with the realities of raising her daughter in a war-torn area when a mysterious paranormal force begins to take over their home. "This film is important to me because it blends a really powerful moment in Tehran's history with a unique story of otherworldly happenings," Rashidi tells InStyle. To gear up for Halloween—the season for all things spooky—we asked Rashidi to rate the scream factor of some classic horror flicks.

Watch the video above for Rashidi's picks, then catch Under the Shadow in select theaters now.

Rashidi is wearing Haider Ackermann by mytheresa.com. Styling: Sophia Costima; Hair: Charlie Taylor; Makeup: Devra Kinery.