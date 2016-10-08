Watch Under The Shadow Star Narges Rashidi Rate Classic Horror Flicks

It's October, which means that if you're anything like us, you're trading outdoor activities for a cozy seat in the movie theater once nighttime hits. If you're craving an indie thriller, allow us to suggest Under the Shadow, a drama set in post-revolution 1980s Tehran. In the film, Narges Rashidi plays a young mother struggling with the realities of raising her daughter in a war-torn area when a mysterious paranormal force begins to take over their home. "This film is important to me because it blends a really powerful moment in Tehran's history with a unique story of otherworldly happenings," Rashidi tells InStyle. To gear up for Halloween—the season for all things spooky—we asked Rashidi to rate the scream factor of some classic horror flicks.

Watch the video above for Rashidi's picks, then catch Under the Shadow in select theaters now.

Rashidi is wearing Haider Ackermann by mytheresa.com. Styling: Sophia Costima; Hair: Charlie Taylor; Makeup: Devra Kinery.

[MUSIC] Hello. My name is Narges Rashidi. I'm Under the Shadow, which is in theaters now, and we're gonna be rating some horror movies for you guys. The Exorcist. On a scale of one to ten I'd give it a Nine and a half because it scared the hell out of me. Ever since I've watched that movie I feel like I am possessed too sometimes. Rosemary's Baby, I'd give it a seven and a half. I just had to watch it again because of my movie Under the Shadow to prepare. What scared me the most was the psychological aspect in it. [MUSIC] The Shining, I'd give it an eight, don't ask me why. Halloween, I would give it a four, because it's more slasher movie than psychological thriller and I prefer the psychological thriller ones. Jaws Steven Spielberg, I love that movie. I'd give it a ten, and I'm so scared when I go swimming in the ocean. [MUSIC] Psycho, I'd give it a ten. I love all Alfred Hitchcock movies, all of them. I love the looks and the beautiful, gorgeous women. [MUSIC] The Birds I would give it an eight. Alfred Hitchcock again. I love the mood in that movie but I'm not scared of birds, still love them, hummingbirds. [LAUGH] My favorite ones. [MUSIC]

