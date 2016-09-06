Watch Tyra Banks and Drake Have a Food Fight in His New “Child’s Play” Music Video

Tyra Banks proved her comedic chops as the host of America’s Next Top Model, but the 42-year-old beauty has a new gig that shows just how hilarious she can be.

Drake tapped the star to make a minutes-long cameo in his just-released “Child’s Play” music video and the results have us chuckling from beginning to end. As the mini short film starts, Banks takes on the roll of the rapper’s girlfriend and quizzes him after finding text messages that prove he’s cheating on her. The pair sits in a restaurant booth for what’s supposed to be their 1-year anniversary celebration.

“She called you Aubrey, she didn’t even call you Drake, she called you Aubrey. So obviously there’s something a little more intimate for her to call you Aubrey,” Banks hilariously says to him, referring to his real first name. And while watching Banks scream and holler in the middle of a restaurant is enough to say, “Cut!” she proceeds to smash a cheesecake directly into his face. The video then proceeds to flashing scenes of Drake, his friends, and an unexpected cowboy, at a strip club.

Watch the full video above and prepare to be enthralled.