Watch Tonight! Super Bowl 47 with Beyoncé's Halftime Performance

iam.beyonce.com; Rob Carr/Getty
Meghan Blalock
Feb 03, 2013 @ 2:00 pm

Ready... break! Super Bowl XLVII airs tonight on CBS at 6:30 p.m. EST, and we hope you've already made your plans to spend halftime glued to your television set to catch Beyoncé in action. And there's more to look forward to! Click through our gallery of the top 10 most exciting moments we expect tonight, and check back here to see the big news of the night as it unfolds!

