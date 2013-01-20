Watch Tonight! Kourtney and Kim Take Miami Premieres

The sisters are back in town! The premiere of the new season of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami airs tonight on E! at 9/8c. Kourtney Kardashian and younger sister Kim are sure to bring plenty of rollicking Sunday night entertainment to our lives as they take the Magic City by storm. Topics likely on deck: Kim's new pregnancy with Kanye, Kourtney's motherhood, and maybe their ever-changing hairstyles. And keep your eyes peeled—after the episode airs, there's a special sneak peek of next week's installment. We can't get enough!

