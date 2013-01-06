Watch Tonight: Downton Abbey Season 3 Premieres on PBS

It’s been a long wait, but the day is finally here—Downton Abbey returns to PBS tonight at 9/8 c for the third season of the Crawley family’s special brand of salacious British drama. With season 3 taking place during the women’s lib movement of the 1920s, be on the lookout for a general evolution of the characters’s style. “We’re becoming a lot freer in the costumes,” Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) told InStyle.com. “The corsets are slowly being abandoned. Women are becoming more liberated during that period. As a result, everything becomes a little looser—the waists drops, the ankles are showing. I really love this period.” Elizabeth McGovern (Countess Cora Crawley) agrees. “The style of the ‘20s is so flattering to women for the most part,” she told InStyle.com. “You could wear it today and absolutely get away with it. To be able to wear that low-waisted, straight cut shift dress—it always works. Everything gets much more relaxed. I see why women started wanting to be more active and work—because they were able to physically move.” Tune in tonight to see the Crawley clan loosen up—we will be!

