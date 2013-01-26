Watch Tonight: Adam Levine Will Host Saturday Night Live

Adam Levine is making the jump from music to comedy! The Voice mentor and frontman of rock band Maroon 5 will host NBC's Saturday Night Live, airing live from New York's Rockefeller Plaza tonight at 11:30 EST.  It's Levine's first time ever hosting the comedy sketch program, and they've already put him to work this week: he stars in a hilarious new digital short alongside fellow comedy crooner Andy Samberg. The musical guest for the evening is up-and-coming rapper Kendrick Lamar, in a fellow first-time appearance. Tune in tonight to see the combination musical-comedy action in all its glory!

