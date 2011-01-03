Watch Tom Ford’s Spring 2011 Show

Tom Ford's spring 2011 secret fashion show was one of the most buzzed-about of the season, and now, you can score a front-row feeling, as the designer just launched his official video of the runway presentation. “Tom Ford’s return to designing women’s clothing was the highlight of New York Fashion Week,” said Cynthia Weber-Cleary, fashion director of InStyle. “His intimate show featured a mix of his friends, fashion icons and muses as models: Julianne Moore, Beyonce, Lauren Hutton, Chanel Iman, and Daphne Guinness, among them. He dressed each woman impeccably, head to toe, in clothes and accessories designed to highlight each woman’s personal style. The message: dress to look your best, no matter what the fashion trends are.” Watch the video after the jump to see the stunning collection for yourself. [vodpod id=Video.5237132&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]