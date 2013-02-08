Watch These Runway Shows Live Today + This Weekend

New York Fashion Week is happening right now! And you don't need to be in the front row to check out all of the new collections. Designers are livestreaming their fall 2013 runway shows, so you can get a great view right from your computer seat today and all weekend long. Scroll down to see a list of shows that will be shown online live at newyork.mbfashionweek.com/Live (in Eastern Standard Time) today and this weekend.

Friday, February 8• 9am: Pierre Balmain (at digitalfashionshows.com)• 10am: Project Runway• 3pm: Rebecca Minkoff• 3pm: Cushnie et Ochs (at livestream.com/madefashionweek)

Saturday, February 9• 3pm: Herve Leger by Max Azria• 5pm: Alexander Wang (at alexanderwang.com)• 7pm: Monique Lhuillier

Sunday, February 10• 11am: Lela Rose• 2pm: Tracy Reese• 4pm: Diane von Furstenberg

