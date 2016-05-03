Watch Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston Shake It Off at the Met Gala

Taylor Swift never misses an opportunity to get down to a sick beat, and last night’s Met Gala was no exception. The Grammy-winning singer found a dancing partner in Avengers star Tom Hiddleston, and proceeded to shake it off on the dance floor.

In this video, the dancing duo make their way over to some open space to bust a move to T.I.’s “Bring ‘Em Out.” Swift shimmies and shakes in her Louis Vuitton mini, while Hiddleston head-bops and spins his way through the song.

TAYLOR SWIFT & TOM HIDDLESTON GETTING DOWN #MET #DANCE #FUNFUN #PRINCE #NYC #tomhiddleston A video posted by Carlos Souza (@carlossouza1311) on May 3, 2016 at 6:28am PDT

While her strappy stilettos don’t look like the ideal dancing shoes, the star still managed to show off her best moves.

The Met Gala might be fashion’s biggest night, but it looks like the black tie event also gives these A-list stars a chance to cut loose and hit the dance floor.