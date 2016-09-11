WATCH: Taraji P. Henson Celebrates Her Birthday with InStyle

Happy Birthday, Cookie!

Taraji P. Henson stopped by the People / EW / InStyle portrait studio at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, where she was greeted with a personalized cake to help her ring in her 46th birthday. So what did the Hidden Figures star wish for when she blew out her candles? "Please don't let Donald Trump become president," she joked.

Henson cut herself a piece of cake and took a glass of champagne to-go as she headed to the airport after a long weekend of promoting her upcoming film.

On Saturday, the actress became emotional after watching footage from her new film about the African-American mathematicians who helped launch astronaut John Glenn into space . "Oh my god, I can't stop crying, she said after seeing the clips for the first time. "It's so important, right? I'm glad I did this."

Hidden Figures, also starring Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, hits theaters Jan. 13.