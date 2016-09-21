Watch the Steamy First Trailer for Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard's New WWII Romance, Allied

To say that yesterday was a big day for Brad Pitt would be a gross understatement. In addition to the reveal of the earth-shattering news that he and Angelina Jolie were divorcing, Tuesday also marked the release of the first trailer for his latest film, Allied. And despite its less-than-perfect timing, it appears to have all the makings of a blockbuster.

A sweeping romantic thriller, Allied tells the story of an American intelligence officer (Pitt) who falls in love with a French Resistance fighter (played by Marion Cotillard while on a mission in North Africa during WWII. And based on the teaser, it's ripe with all the violence, passion, and intrigue a heart could desire.

The trailer begins behind enemy lines when Max Vatan (Pitt) and Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard) fall hard for each other despite the surrounding dangers. The war eventually ends, and after a few steamy scenes—including one in a desert sandstorm—the pair move to London and begin to rebuild their lives together. The plot quickly thickens, however, when Vatan learns that she may have been deceiving him all along.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.

Allied hits U.S. theaters Nov. 23.