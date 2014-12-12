Watch a Sneak Peek of This Week's House of DVF and Read Our Exclusive Interviews With the Remaining Candidates

There's only two episodes left of House of DVF, where four hopefuls remain in the running to win the coveted role of Diane von Furstenberg’s official brand ambassador. On this week's episode, the stakes are high for candidates Lenore Genovese, Brittany Hampton, Amanda Schauer, and Kier Mellour, where they are given the challenge of styling themselves for a photo shoot and interview with InStyle.

Check out our exclusive interviews with the final four candidates below, and watch a sneak peek of this week's episode below.

1. Lenore Genovese

Morgan Miller Photography

Describe the experience of being part of the show in three words.LG: PINCH ME PLEASE!

What is the most valuable piece of wisdom you've learned from DVF?LG: "Simplify!" I took it as not only a matter of wardrobe but a way of life. Less time fussing, more time living!

What have you learned about DVF that would surprise people?LG: As much as DVF is glamorous, she isn’t afraid of getting dirty… she loves long hikes and being inspired by nature.

How have you changed from the first episode to now?LG: My confidence has grown tremendously. Although I came into this competition as an underdog, I now feel comfortable—and at home—in the world of fashion.

Describe your personal style in three words.LG: Edgy, chic, and temperamental.

2. Brittany Hampton

Morgan Miller Photography

Describe the experience of being part of the show in three words.BH: Humbling, Relentless, Inspiring.

What is the most valuable piece of wisdom you've learned from DVF?BH: “Most of it is a fantasy, as long as you remember to never lose yourself” - Diane von Furstenberg

What have you learned about DVF that would surprise people?BH: She is very relatable! We can talk to her as if she is one of our friends, but at the same time she possesses a motherly quality.

How have you changed from the first episode to now?BH: I realized my demeanor at times can come across brash. So I’ve been working on not letting negativity outshine positivity.

Describe your personal style in three words.BH: Eclectic, bold, and confident.

3. Amanda Schauer

Morgan Miller Photography

Describe the experience of being part of the show in three words. AS: Once in a lifetime! (I know that's four.)

What is the most valuable piece of wisdom you've learned from DVF? AS: Always be yourself and trust yourself. Don't be scared to say how you feel.

What have you learned about DVF that would surprise people? AS: She is witty, she makes a lot of funny remarks.

How have you changed from the first episode to now? AS: I am much more confident in myself.

Describe your personal style in three words. AS: Fun, flirty, and anything-goes.

4. Kier Mellour

Morgan Miller Photography

Describe the experience of being part of the show in three words.KM: Challenging, exciting, insightful

What is the most valuable piece of wisdom you've learned from DVF? KM: I am enough. I don't have to prove myself to anyone.

What have you learned about DVF that would surprise people? KM: She does not like bright lipstick. I mean, she basically invented it, so that was surprising to me.

How have you changed from the first episode to now? KM: I have better delivery in how I speak to others.

Describe your personal style in three words.KM: Glam, timeless, and tailored.

Watch the candidates sit down for an interview with InStyle.com Senior Fashion Editor Violet Gaynor:

Go behind the scenes of their photoshoot with InStyle Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn:

Be sure to catch the full episode of House of DVF when it airs Sunday on E! at 10 p.m. EST.

PHOTOS: Celebrities Wearing Diane von Furstenberg's Designs

—With reporting by Violet Gaynor