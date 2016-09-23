Watch Seth Meyers Try (Really Hard) to Impress Miley Cyrus in Forced Friends

Everybody wants to be friends with Miley Cyrus, including Seth Meyers. In a new skit for Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host tried extra hard to befriend his fellow NBC colleague and new Voice judge Cyrus as part of a new NBC program and, well, it doesn't go very well. As he pointed out, "They ordered me, a 42-year-old man with a wife and a son, to become friends with Miley Cyrus, a 23-year-old pop star. And some may say I maybe tried too hard."

Things started off really roughly as Meyers pierces his septum to impress Cyrus. "Hey, what's up playa? Are you ready to get lit?" he asked her while doing a dab. "Is that a septum piercing?" she replied. "Is it real or fake?" "Well, do you think it's cool?" he said. Cyrus shook her head no. "It's fake," said Meyers.

Cut to Meyers giving Cyrus a tour of his studio with a bloody tissue stuffed up his nose. But a little blood wasn't going to stop the host. "If you think this is lame and you'd rather do graffiti on subway cars, we could totally do that," he suggested to Cyrus. "No, thanks. This is great," she said. "Cool, cool, fine. That's totally chill. That's totes adorbs. Chill AF. Do you know what AF stands for?" he asked, using all the cool lingo. "Yeah," she replied.

Things got even more awkward (AF) when the pair went to the NBC store and Meyers clearly hired a 30-year-old man to pretend to be a teenager telling him his brand was on fleek. Then when they were back in his dressing room, the host tried to smoke pot to impress the young pop star, but it turned out to be basil. Cyrus assured him, though, that he didn't need to pretend to be young to impress her. If only he had known that from the beginning.

Watch Cyrus and Meyers have a hilarious forced friendship in the clip above.