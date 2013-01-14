Watch the Series Premiere of The Carrie Diaries Tonight!

The series premiere of the The Carrie Diaries airs tonight on The CW! A prequel to Sex and the City, the show follows a young Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb) as she navigates the trials and tribulations of being a young teen in Connecticut and—of course!—Manhattan in the 1980s. The Carrie Diaries starts off in the midst of tragedy, as Carrie copes with the recent loss of her mother. As she struggles to find her place once again, her father suggests she begin an internship in New York City. “I think these are human experiences that we all have at different times in our lives,” creator Candace Bushnell told InStyle.com of young Carrie. “I know it’s hard to imagine. Just because there wasn’t cell phones doesn’t mean people didn’t communicate!” Catch the start of a new Carrie Bradshaw era tonight at 8/7c on The CW.

Plus, see Carrie’s most memorable looks!

