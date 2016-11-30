See Sarah Jessica Parker’s Insane Hair Evolution in 70 Seconds

Let’s be honest: When Sarah Jessica Parker steps out on the red carpet or the streets of Manhattan, our eyes are immediately drawn to what she’s wearing on her feet—I mean, those shoes—but no SJP ensemble is complete without a standout ‘do.

Whether she’s rocking ‘80s-style ringlets or complementing her ensemble with a sleek blowout and loose waves, the Sex and the City starlet has gone through quite a beauty transformation through the years, but one thing has stayed the same: She knows how to turn heads.

Looking back, InStyle’s January cover girl does have some beauty regrets: “Every picture I see of myself from [the ‘80s] is pretty embarrassing,” she’s told us. “But I find comfort in the fact that I looked like everyone else; I wasn’t alone in making those insane choices.”

By 2016, Parker has taken to flattening out those curls into soft waves, but her signature smudged liner and smoky eye is here to stay. Watch the video above to see the star’s beauty transformation through the years, and click through to our gallery to see even more of her standout hair moments.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker on Style, Motherhood, and Why She Quit Twitter

For more from Sarah Jessica Parker, pick up the January issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, Dec. 9.