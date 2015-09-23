Watch Ryan Reynolds Attempt to Assemble an Ikea Crib for His Daughter

Ryan Reynolds might be an established actor but this hilarious video shows that he could use a little help in the crib-assembling department. [YouTube]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Today is officially the first day of fall. Find out why the season begins on Sept. 23 at exactly 4:21 a.m. ET. [Washington Post]

2. Get ready to laugh and be scared at the same time. Mila Kunis and Rob Zombie are set to produce a new horror-comedy series called Trapped. [Deadline]

3. Move over, Pumpkin Spice Latte. Starbucks's first new fall latte in four years, the Toasted Graham Latte, is quickly becoming a fan favorite. [Refinery 29]

4. Ever wondered who wrote the "Happy Birthday" song, or who owns the copyrights? Well, a judge just declared that all copyright claims are invalid and the song is officially public property. [Los Angeles Times]

5. From opening bottles to doubling as a screwdriver, this amazing hair clip is the Swiss Army Knife of hair accessories. [Washington Post]