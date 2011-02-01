Watch Rihanna's Sexy "S&M" Music Video

[vodpod id=Video.5479122&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

Rihanna just dropped the music video for her latest single "S&M" and it is fierce. The pop singer wears no less than five hairstyles (including her new poufy 'do), seven outfits and ten shades of eye shadow in the sexually-charged short, and that's just what we counted. Watch the whole video above to see for yourself. What's your favorite Rihanna look from "S&M"? Tell us in the comments!

MORE! Try on Rihanna's Red Hot Hair in our Hollywood Makeover Tool