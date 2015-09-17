Watch Rebecca Minkoff Prep Her Spring Collection During New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week may be coming to a close, but there's still the whole of prep that goes into a designer's collection after the pieces leave the runway and before they hit stores in the spring. Just ask Rebecca Minkoff, who teamed up with Smartwater and MODE Studios to give her fans a glimpse at the daily inspirations that drive her collections. Take a peek at the exclusive video, then read on to hear what Minkoff has to say about her always cool aesthetic.

When designing a collection, do have a theme in mind before, or does it develop as you sketch?

"Typically I have an idea of what direction I want to go in, but it almost always evolves into something a little different. I usually start with a strong woman from the past as my inspiration and envision how that translates to my modern millennial customer."

What aspect of your daily life has the most influence over your design choices?

"Probably the women I surround myself with. My girlfriends and I talk about everything—kids, traveling, fashion, food. So I have a solid understanding of what they want when it comes to getting dressed every day."

Is there a time of day or a place that motivates you to the most?

"I live in Dumbo [Brooklyn], so the train ride into the city every morning is a nice time to let my mind wander and brainstorm. When I get to the office, it’s a lot of meetings."

Are there any specific trends that are inspiring you right now?

"As you could probably tell from the show, I’m pretty obsessed with fringe, suede, and block heels."

What is one consistent vibe you try to convey with your collections?

"Colorful, positive, feminine and a little bad-ass."

