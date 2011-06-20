Watch The Rachel Zoe Project’s Season 4 Trailer!

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The Rachel Zoe Project's season four trailer is here! The series returns to Bravo on September 6th with some new cast members, including Rachel Zoe's 3-month-old son Sklyer Morrison Berman and a fresh crop of assistants. Viewers can also expect tons of celeb cameos (we spotted Kim Kardashian!), as well as a behind the scenes look at Zoe's biggest styling gig yet—dressing Anne Hathaway for the Oscars! Tell us, are you ba-na-nas excited for season four? Watch a preview after the jump.

BONUS! Check out page 96 of InStyle’s July issue for our exclusive interview with RZ! [vodpod id=Video.11181646&w=425&h=350&fv=]

