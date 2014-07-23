Watch Philip Seymour Hoffman's Final Performance in A Most Wanted Man, In Theaters This Friday

Image zoom DEREK KETTELA

This Friday marks a bittersweet moment for Hollywood and moviegoers alike.

A Most Wanted, which made its rounds at film festivals like Sundance and TIFF earlier this year, opens this weekend. The movie stars the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, in his last major performance, as a German spy working to track down a suspected terrorist.

Hoffman, who would have turned 47 today, passed away in February and left behind his partner, Mimi O'Donnell, and their three children. The legendary actor's sudden death stunned Hollywood and reminded many of his incredible talent and strong work ethic.

‪The Oscar winner visited InStyle’s pop-up portrait studio at Sundance two weeks before his untimely death, and spoke to us about the type of demeanor he tried to keep on set. "We know each other outside of this. But there's a job to be done," he told InStyle. "There was not of a lot of laughter on set. Yes, you joke. But ‪ultimately you finish up and you think about the next thing."

Relive Philip Seymour Hoffman's genius one final time on the big screen in A Most Wanted Man (which also stars Rachel McAdams and Willem Dafoe) opening in theaters Friday.