Watch Out for Nominee Pharrell's "Happy" Video (and Hats) at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

We bet Pharrell Williams was happy when he heard the news that he was nominated for Video of the Year at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. The 41-year-old singer-songwriter is nominated for his tune "Happy," which captured the nation when it was used in Despicable Me 2. The tune has earned the title of having the world's first 24-hour music video and this longer version of the music video even has its own website, 24hoursofhappy.com, where you can watch fans endlessly dance along to the cheery tune at all hours of the day.

We love Pharrell's music for an instant pick-me-up, but his style choices puts a smile on our faces too. The musician has a way of impressing the fashion crowd so much so that we count Pharrell's unqiue, one-of-a-kind style as another talent. Just as "Happy" took over the world, everyone was equally captivated by the singer's array of Vivienne Westwood hats. His craft lies in how the artist styles the undeniably recognizable hat differently each time he put it atop his head—do you see the Chanel necklace he is wearing in the picture above? Well done—and with a sweatshirt, no less.

The VMAs air this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. To see all of Pharrell's hat-topped looks, click through the gallery. Plus, shop the hat at viviennewestwood.com for $180 and check out the official "Happy" music video below.