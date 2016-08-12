Watch the New Trailer for the Next Star Wars Movie, Rogue One

The new trailer for Rogue One is finally here, giving Star Wars fans a deeper look into the upcoming spinoff.

Set during the time period between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope, the film tells the story of Rebel fighter Jyn Erso’s (Felicity Jones) quest to steal the plans for the Death Star before it can be completed by the Empire.

The preview features glimpses at familiar characters, including the galaxy far, far away’s most iconic villain, Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), and The Clone Wars’s Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). It also teases a shift to a darker tone than that of the previous Star Wars movies.

Watch the full trailer—which premiered during NBC’s Thursday night coverage of the Rio 2016 Olympics—above.

Rogue One is slated to hit theaters Dec. 16.