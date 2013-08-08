Watch The New Thor Trailer, See Robert Pattinson Pose for Dior Homme, and More

1. Watch Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the new the trailer for Thor: The Dark World. [EW]

2. It's a bird! A plane! Nope, just Robert Pattinson looking gorgeous on a roof for Dior Homme. [Dior]

3. Sam Edelman is moving beyond shoes -- the company will add sportswear to its repertoire. [WWD].

4. Internet sensation Sophia Grace Brownlee will star as Little Red Riding Hood in the musical Into the Woods. [People]

5. Ever wonder which celebrities are godparents? Jennifer Aniston is one. [PopSugar]

6. Essie's new fall collection For The Twill Of It was inspired by cozy sweaters. [SheFinds]