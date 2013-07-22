Watch the New Catching Fire Trailer, Kate Middleton's Hospital Route, and More

Courtesy (2); Startraksphoto.com; WENN.com; WireImage (2)
1. Watch a new trailer for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire! November can't come soon enough. [YouTube]
2. Find out how Kate Middleton and Prince William avoided the press on their way to the hospital. [People]
3. Congratulations to Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita! The couple tied the knot over the weekend. [USA Today]
4. Chris Brown released the full version of his single with Nicki Minaj, "Love More." [Billboard]
5. Cameron Diaz has been named artistic director of Pour La Victoire. [Fashionologie]
6. Nordstrom's anniversary sale is going on now! [SheFinds]