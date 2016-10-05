The Steamy New Allied Trailer with Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard Will Have You at the Edge of Your Seat

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard share some serious chemistry in the new trailer for upcoming WWII drama, Allied.

The film, out Nov. 23, follows a pair of spies who marry and build a life together, only to discover that their love may have come to roost on a foundation of lies. Every detail of their union is thrown into question when Pitt’s character is given reason to believe that Cotillard, the mother of his child, may, in fact, be the enemy. Allegiances are tested, loyalties broken—sound familiar? Allied brings to mind Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s dynamic in Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2006) with a dash of Casablanca-period flair.

Regardless of any off-screen mumblings, the two stars' onscreen romance could not be hotter. Watch the trailer above for the full effect.

Trust: Allied is not to be missed.