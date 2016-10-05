Watch Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy in the First Trailer for Jackie

After months of hype, red carpet walks, and film festival screenings, the trailer for Jackie, a much-anticipated biopic of Jacqueline Kennedy, starring Natalie Portman in the titular role, has finally arrived.

Jackie takes an in-depth look at JFK's widow, directly following his assassination, and delves into how the former First Lady dealt with her own grief, the grief of a nation, and the media and familial scrutiny that came with her husband's untimely death. The film first premiered at the 2016 Venice Film Festival back in August of this year to glowing reviews, and has already generated Oscar-buzz for the actress. The film won the Best Screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival, as well as the Toronto Platform Prize at TIFF.

WATCH: Natalie Portman Talks Becoming Jackie Kennedy

"The emotion itself of the scene is so unimaginable," Portman told us of the assassination scene, when she stopped by the InStyle portrait studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. "There's many books, there's many interviews [with Jackie]. And she edited her interviews," Portman revealed. "I think that was most helpful because there are big sections that are deleted and it says, 'This portion has been deleted by Jackie,' and it gives you a little imagination where you can kind of fill in these blanks, and its kind of a detective story ... imagining what she wouldn't want out there [in the media]."

The dark trailer has us preparing for a very intense movie experience, with Portman flawlessly imitating the former First Lady's airy voice towards the end of the almost two-minute long teaser.

The movie co-stars Greta Gerwig as Nancy Tuckerman, Peter Sarsgaard as Bobby Kennedy, Max Casella as Jack Valenti, and John Carroll Lynch as Lyndon B. Johnson. Fox Searchlight previously bought the domestic rights to the film after its TIFF premiere and will release Jackie to theaters on Dec. 2.