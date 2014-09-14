Watch Miss America Get Crowned Tonight!

When it comes to real pageantry (pun intended), few shows beat the Miss America competition. Expect plenty of gowns and performances for this 2015 edition, hosted by Chris Harrison (host of "The Bachelor") and Lara Spencer from Good Morning America.

Though we'll be playing backseat judge from the comfort of our living rooms, the contestants will have to impress this panel: television producer and writer Marc Cherry; Super Bowl Champion and former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver; designer and former model Kathy Ireland; U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson; West Point graduate and senior Army aviator General Anne Macdonald; former Miss America Lee Meriwether, and CEO and author Gary Vaynerchuk.

Tune in at 8 PM ET tonight on ABC to see who wins!