Watch The Mindy Project Tonight!

Dr. Lahiri (funny woman Mindy Kaling) and her motley medical crew at Shulman & Associates return tonight, after a three-week holiday hiatus, with an all-new episode of The Mindy Project featuring Mindy’s wayward on-screen brother Rishi (guest star Utkarsh Ambudkar). When Rishi informs the doc that he wants to drop out of college to focus on his (nonexistent) rap career, Mindy freaks... then shows off her own free-styling skills, of course. We can only imagine the lyrical genius Mindy will be when she jumps on the mic! Tune in tonight for Mindy’s musical debut at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

— Angela Salazar