Watch Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Hilarious Parody Trailer for Annie

Don't worry, this won't actually be a full-length movie. Engaged couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher showed off their on-screen chemistry in a new—and intentionally hokey—trailer for MoonQuake Lake, a fake film and Twilight parody about a girl who has to return to the moon every night.

“Get a sneak-peek of my new movie #MoonQuakeLake when you see #AnnieMovie December 19th. moonquakelake.com," Kutcher tweeted on Saturday.

Whispered acting, glowing tears, some hot-and-heavy make-out scenes, and an appearance by Rihanna as a growling, fanged creature makes us almost wish it was a real movie. We said almost. Did we mention there’s a scene of Kutcher running through a forest with Kunis on his back during the 37-second trailer?

People reports that the parody will appear during a scene in Annie, in which the former That '70s Show co-stars, who welcomed daughter Wyatt Isabelle in October, portray actors Andrea Alvin and Simon Goodspeed.

Check out the trailer now by clicking on the video at top or experience the faux awesomeness in theaters Friday.

