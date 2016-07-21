Watch Michelle Obama Rap with Missy Elliott on Carpool Karaoke

Michelle Obama only has a few months left as the First Lady—which means she can finally go back to being in the front passenger seat of a car again. She joined James Corden for a very special segment of Carpool Karaoke at the White House for Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show. And let's just say, this woman can rock it!

The scene started off with a very nervous (and sweaty) Corden driving up to the White House for a tour. After getting grilled by a security guard, the First Lady jumped in the car. "Hey there! I hear you're here for a 1:45 tour and I had a little time on my hands. Want to go for a spin?" said Obama, who also revealed that in her seven and a half years at the White House she only got to "rock out" to music in the front seat of a car once: when she sat with her daughter Malia Obama, who was learning to drive.

They kicked things off with the First Lady's favorite singer Stevie Wonder and sang "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours." Then it was on to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) "—and Obama had the choreography down perfectly. "We just dropped the mic into the hive," she said. "We were making honey in the Beyhive. We were making honey to put in our Lemonade!"

Corden asked Obama about recently joining Snapchat to document her trip to Liberia, Morocco, and Spain in support of her Let Girls Learn initiative, a U.S. government campaign aimed at helping adolescent girls attain a quality education that empowers them. "Snapchat was a good way to hook [young people's attention] them in," she said. The two then started singing "This is for My Girls" written by Missy Elliott for the campaign—and suddenly the rapper appeared in the backseat to join in!

"Yes, we got our squad. Our girl power squad," said Obama. Once they finished up that song they knew they absolutely had to tackle Elliott's hit "Get Ur Freak On."

Watch the First Lady rap to the song on Carpool Karaoke in the clip above.