Watch Michael Phelps Get Super Nervous Playing Egg Roulette with Jimmy Fallon—Plus, Boomer!

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time, with a total of 28 medals. He also holds the all-time records for Olympic gold medals, with 23 in total, after his amazing performance at this summer's games in Rio. But if you want to see him get nervous, simply tell him he may have to smash a raw egg against his head. The world got to see Phelps finally sweat a little when he appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday and played a game of Egg Russian Roulette with host Jimmy Fallon.

The game is Russian Roulette but with a dozen eggs, all painted to look like swimmers with goggles and swimsuits, that were brought out with eight of them being hard-boiled and four of them being raw. They then had to smash the eggs onto their foreheads to find out if they were real or fake and whoever got two raw eggs was declared the loser.

Fallon opted for goggles for the game, but interestingly, the professional swimmer did not. A very nervous Phelps, 31, picked the first egg and apparently he had good reason to be scared, as it was raw. "Aww man, I'm nervous," said Phelps, laughing. "I love seeing Michael Phelps nervous," said Fallon. Phelps hit it very gently against his forehead as he could tell it was raw pretty quickly. Fallon made him finish it off and crack the whole egg.

Fallon was lucky as he started off with a hard-boiled egg. Good thing he wasn't cocky about it. "Twenty-three gold, but you're not gonna get the gold here, buddy!" Fallon said. For his next turn, Phelps tried to pick an egg carefully but again he managed to select a raw one making him the loser. Well, there's a first time for everything! Watch Phelps play Egg Russian Roulette in the clip above.

During the show, the new dad of nearly 4-month-old Boomer, with fiancée Nicole Johnson, also talked about running his son's Instagram. In the beginning of the summer, Boomer had about 5,000 followers, but with some help from his dad and the Olympics, he now has 670,000 followers! "He's got to be the most followed baby in the world!" said the proud dad. Fallon even made it on to the famous account in a cute pic with Boomer last night captioned, "Yep! Got to hang out with @jimmyfallon before my daddy went on the show!" Then he used the hashtag #dontbejelly.

Yep! Got to hang out with @jimmyfallon before my daddy went on the show! #dontbejelly A photo posted by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Sep 1, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT

We can't to see more of Phelps and his adorable family.