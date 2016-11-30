Watch Meghan Markle Introduce Her Boyfriend in the New Anti-Social: Special Edition Trailer

It's Meghan Markle's world, we're all just living in it.

Not only is she very officially dating the Prince Harry, but the 35-year-old Suits star's career is on an upwards trajectory as well. Fans will be thrilled to know that Anti-Social, a limited-release 2015 British crime thriller in which she plays the lead, is headed for North America (along with a special-edition cut) in January.

In the film, Markle stars as an innocent model who is roped into a high-octane life of crime by her edgy "artist" boyfriend who's involved in some of the biggest London jewelry heists of the past decade.

"I hate violence," Markle says at one point in the trailer (above) between daredevil smash-and-grab jobs. "I'm from a sleepy little beach town. I'm just not used to that."

The story is actually inspired by three real-life London crimes, including the Graff Diamonds robbery in 2009, the Brent-Cross robbery in 2012, and the Selfridge's Burka robbery in 2013. The movie was directed by the late Amy Winehouse's former boyfriend Reg Traviss.

U.S. fans can catch Anti-Social: Special Edition via video on demand from Jan. 2, 2017.