Watch Marcela Valladolid Share Tips on How to Throw a Stress-Free Halloween Party 

Chef, author, and TV host, Marcela Valladolid is indeed a jack of all trades. While in town for the 9th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival, the mommy-to-be stopped by InStyle, and chatted with our Lifestyle Editor Anne Vorrasi about her upcoming projects, both personal and professional, including her third book, Casa Marcela, which will be out next spring. Like her previous books Mexican Made Easy ($19; amazon.com) and Fresh Mexico ($18; amazon.com), Casa Marcela will include a medley of easy-to-execute recipes from her Mexican heritage, but with an entertaining emphasis. "It's always going to be Mexican food,” she says on the theme of her books. “That's what's near and dear to my heart, and you always want to cook from the heart. People respond more to what's your true story, and what you kind of really grew up with."
Valladolid also gave some sound advice on throwing a Halloween party suitable for both adults and children.
1. Keep the space confined
In her own parties, Valladolid sets up a lounge area in the middle of her garden to keep her guests interacting in one shared space.
2. Set up a special area for the kids
Valladolid suggests setting up an outdoor movie-viewing area with a screen and projector, complete with fire pit and s'mores. This keeps the kids distracted and contained in one area, freeing up the adults to enjoy the party.
3. Set up self-serve food stations
Chances are you'll come across picky eaters at your party—both adults and kids! Valladolid advises setting up food stations where guests can create their own adventure.
