Watch Lily-Rose Depp Dish on Her Craziest Day on Set

Lily-Rose Depp may only be 17 years old, but the world has pretty much figured out that she is a serious force to be reckoned with. From walking in Chanel at only 16 years to old getting dressed by the label at her first Met Gala the very next year, we think it's safe to say, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis has a very lucrative, and fashionable career ahead of her.

Depp co-stars alongside Natalie Portman in the new movie Planetarium, which focuses on two sisters who claim to have the supernatural ability to communicate with ghosts and the afterlife.

We sat down with the cast of Planetarium at the Toronto International Film Festival, and got into one of Depp's craziest days on set, "it was very memorable for sure," said the rising star.

"There was a plant sticking out in the middle of the ground in the garden ... and I had to go and run on 'action' and throw my jacket off onto the ground," she explained. "I cut my leg really deep on the back, like, right on 'action' and then I just had to keep running!" The show must go on!

"She was such a good sport," said co-star Natalie Portman. "She was very brave, she was also barefoot the whole night."

"It was funny though, it wasn't bad or anything," added Depp, laughing about the situation. "That was one of the funniest experiences," she said.

