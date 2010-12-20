Watch Leighton Meester's Country Strong Music Video

Matt Baron / BEImages
Anne L. Fritz
Dec 20, 2010 @ 11:12 am

Leighton Meester traded in her preppy Upper East Side Gossip Girl attitude and wardrobe to play Texas beauty queen and country singer Chiles Stanton in Country Strong. Can't wait to see the movie, which also stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Tim McGraw, when it opens January 7th? Neither can we! See Meester's video for "Summer Girl," one of the tunes she sings in the movie, after the jump.

MORE:
Leighton Meester on singing country
Watch the trailer for Country Strong

[vodpod id=Video.5149993&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!