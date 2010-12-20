Watch Leighton Meester's Country Strong Music Video

Leighton Meester traded in her preppy Upper East Side Gossip Girl attitude and wardrobe to play Texas beauty queen and country singer Chiles Stanton in Country Strong. Can't wait to see the movie, which also stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Tim McGraw, when it opens January 7th? Neither can we! See Meester's video for "Summer Girl," one of the tunes she sings in the movie, after the jump.

MORE:

• Leighton Meester on singing country

• Watch the trailer for Country Strong



[vodpod id=Video.5149993&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]